Seven persons have been arrested and contraband drugs recovered from them in separate operations in Assam's Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The operations were carried out on Saturday, he said.

Sharing details on X, Sarma said the operations were conducted based on the police's 'strong intelligence network'.

Karimganj Police raided a shop and seized nearly 800 kg of Ganja and arrested one person.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma wages 'war' on drugs in Assam: 'Menace needs to stop'

In two operations by Cachar Police, 1.9 kg of heroin was seized and six persons were apprehended, the CM said. "These operations and seizures are weakening the drug nexus in the state," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared a relentless campaign against drug trafficking, vowing to eradicate the menace that threatens the state's youth. In a statement shared on his X (formerly twitter) account, Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to eliminating the nexus of contraband substances that have been wreaking havoc on society.

Sarma's declaration comes in the wake of significant strides made in the state's ongoing "War on Drugs" initiative. Since assuming office on May 10, 2021, until May 15, 2024, authorities have registered 8855 cases related to drug offenses. During this period, a staggering total of 14,593 individuals have been arrested for their involvement in drug-related activities.

The seizure of contraband substances has been substantial, with a total of 432 kg of heroin, 105567 kg of cannabis, 453 kg of opium, and 1100858 bottles of codeine cough syrup confiscated by law enforcement agencies. Additionally, a significant number of tablets and capsules, totaling 123,512,298, have been seized.