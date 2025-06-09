A seven-month-old wild elephant calf died after accidentally falling into an abandoned well at Ouguri village, under the jurisdiction of the Bamunigaon Forest Range in Chaygaon, on Monday, June 9 morning.



Range Officer Aminul Islam confirmed that the department was alerted by local residents in the early hours of the morning. Upon reaching the site, forest officials discovered the lifeless body of the calf inside the uncovered well.



Preliminary findings suggest that the calf was part of a herd of wild elephants that had strayed into the area and may have fallen into the well accidentally during their movement. A veterinary team was dispatched to the location, and a post-mortem examination was conducted on-site.



According to Ranger Aminul Islam, the veterinary officer found no external injuries on the calf's body, ruling out any signs of foul play.