State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) held a ceremonial programme at B.Borooah College, Guwahati, where Vice-Chairman Ramen Deka handed over the first installment of demand draft amounting to Rs 19,80,000 to B.Borooah College Principal Dr. Satyendra Nath Barman to start the scheme viz., “Up-skilling youth of Assam by imparting Japanese language”.

Attending the ceremony as chief guest, Vice- Chairman Ramen Deka addressing the student’s faculty stressed on the importance of education which he said have evolved tremendously. In India he said it has evolved positively thanks to the distinguished educationist and personals that have also sowed the importance of vernacular medium of education. At the same time he spoke at length about economic globalization, where the students now needs to enhance their skill in education and have to be prepared to learn more for job opportunities.

The programme was attended by Hemanta Kumar Mazumdar, Director, MIRAI JLC, Sri G.G Das, Advisor (F & A) SITA, Asst.Prof. Manabendra Sarma, D.S Hazari, ARO SITA, Dipankar Bora, LO SITA and many students of B. Borooah College.

It is worth mentioning that SITA will provide logistic support to B. Borooah College, Guwahati to execute the project “Up-Skilling Students By Imparting Japanese Language Learning Course And Thereby Enhance Their Employability”. Its aim is to up skill the students by imparting them a course in Japanese Language and thereby enhancing their employability in the job and service market of Japan. The Memorandum of Agreement between SITA and B.Borooah College, Guwahati was signed on May 5 last to execute this project.

State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) has been renamed from State Planning Board, Assam by the Cabinet in a decision taken in its meeting held on November 9, 2016. The main function of the State Innovation and Transformation Aayog is to evaluate and monitor all Govt. Schemes both Central and State within the State of Assam.