Six held in Guwahati for cyber fraud using illegal APK links

In a major crackdown on cyber-enabled financial fraud, police detained six individuals from West Bengal and Assam for allegedly conducting fraudulent money transactions through illegal and unauthorized APK application links using their current bank accounts.

Based on credible intelligence, the operation was carried out at multiple locations, leading to the apprehension of the suspects identified as:

* Saurav Paul (30), resident of Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar, Assam

* Subham Paul (27), resident of Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar, Assam

* Utsho Das (23), resident of Pradhan Nagar, Siliguri, Darjeeling, West Bengal

* Sachin Saibya (25), resident of Kaluajote, Naxalbari, Darjeeling, West Bengal

* Saiket Sarkar (19), resident of Bhaktinagar, NJP, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

* Umesh Kumar Sahani (37), resident of Khutiya Jal, Naxalbari, Darjeeling, West Bengal

They were taken to Dispur Police Station for further questioning.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to travelling from West Bengal to Guwahati with the intention of executing fraudulent money transfers. Police seized a Bandhan Bank current account cheque book along with seven mobile phones believed to have been used in the illegal transactions.

Investigations are underway to identify the wider network involved in the crime, as authorities suspect possible links to organised cyber fraud syndicates operating across state borders.