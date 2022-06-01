GOALPARA: At least six business establishments were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Tukura in Goalpara district of Assam on Monday night.

Locals suspected that the fire started as a result of an electrical short-circuit, while the cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained. It may be mentioned that, Soon after the fire engulfed, the local residents notified the police and fire departments. The fire was gradually brought under control after the police and fire tenders arrived on time.

In the inferno, six shops and two godowns were destroyed. The blazing flame has also consumed the Tukura Post Office. Many important postal documents have also been reduced to ashes.

According to reports, the fire destroyed properties worth approximately Rs 25 lakhs.