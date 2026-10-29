Police in Assam’s Sribhumi district have registered 28 cases of child marriage and arrested 32 people, including 28 principal offenders and four alleged abettors, as part of a special enforcement drive, Additional Superintendent of Police Pranab Jyoti Kalita said.

The operation was conducted on the night of October 26 across multiple areas of the district to apprehend those allegedly involved in child marriages and those facilitating the practice.

Kalita said all 32 accused had been produced before the court. Police have also sought remand in cases where further interrogation was required, with custody granted in some instances.

The crackdown comes amid a renewed statewide campaign against child marriage, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing on Wednesday that more than 500 people had been detained in the latest round of action.

Sarma said the government would continue its efforts until child marriage was eliminated from the state.

“Over 500 people have been arrested. There are a few more people left to arrest. And as long as child marriage isn't completely wiped out in Assam, our efforts will continue,” the chief minister told reporters.

In a post on X, Sarma reiterated the government’s resolve to continue the campaign, saying that no one would be allowed to restrict the aspirations of girls through child marriage.

Meanwhile, Dhubri district has emerged as a major focus of the latest enforcement drive, with police detaining 63 people from areas under nine police stations in connection with alleged child marriage cases.

The detainees reportedly include people accused of involvement in child marriages, as well as parents and guardians.

According to available information, 18 people were detained under Dhubri Sadar police station, 15 under Golakganj, nine under Bilasipara, eight under Gauripur, five each under Chapar and Fakirganj, two under Tamarhat and one under Agomoni.

The arrests in Sribhumi and detentions in Dhubri form part of the state government’s renewed efforts to curb child marriage through police action against alleged offenders and those who facilitate the practice.