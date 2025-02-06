Acting on specific intelligence, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, led by Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS, Deputy SP, STF Assam, Guwahati, conducted a raid early this morning (February 6, 2025) at the residence of Matibur Rahman in Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori, under Dhekiajuli Police Station.



The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition.

Seized Items:

One HK 33 Assault Rifle

30 rounds of 5.56x45mm ammunition

Three mobile phones

One Bolero (Registration No: AS12 U 9887)

One Royal Enfield motorcycle (Registration No: AS12 AF 7217)

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Matibur Rahman (26), son of Late Jahar Ali, resident of Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori.

Julfikar Ali (32), son of Late Jahar Ali, resident of Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori.

Sohidul Islam (30), son of Kuddus Ali, resident of Upor Panbari, Dhekiajuli.

Following the operation, the arrested individuals and seized materials were handed over to Dhekiajuli Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of the illegal arms network and potential links to larger criminal activities.