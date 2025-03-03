The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to digital influencer Ranveer Allahbadia to resume broadcasting his popular podcast, 'The Ranveer Show,' on the condition that he submits an undertaking ensuring adherence to societal standards of morality and decency. The court emphasized that the content must remain appropriate for viewers of all age groups.

A key consideration in the decision was the livelihood of 280 employees associated with the show's production, with the court recognizing the impact of its suspension.

Allahbadia had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief from a prior order that imposed restrictions on airing his podcasts. In a significant development, the court also extended the interim protection from arrest in connection with FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam.

During the proceedings, Attorney General and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the necessity of regulatory measures to ensure that broadcasted content aligns with established moral and ethical standards of society. The court acknowledged the argument, suggesting that guidelines may be required to prevent the dissemination of content deemed inappropriate.