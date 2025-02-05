The Supreme Court, while hearing a case concerning alleged "fake" encounters in Assam, clarified that its primary focus would be on whether the guidelines established in PUCL v. State of Maharashtra—which govern the investigation of police encounters—were adhered to.

"We are not going to form any opinion on merits. We can't... The only limited issue is compliance with PUCL guidelines, that’s all," stated Justice Surya Kant during the proceedings.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh was considering a special leave petition filed against a Gauhati High Court order that had dismissed a PIL seeking an independent probe into the alleged encounters. The High Court had ruled that a separate investigation was unnecessary, citing ongoing probes by state authorities.

Previously, the apex court had sought data on inquiries—if any—initiated by the Assam Human Rights Commission into encounter cases. It had also emphasized the proactive role that Human Rights Commissions must play in matters concerning civil liberties.

During the hearing, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, highlighted that approximately 171 cases of alleged fake encounters had been reported in Assam in recent years. He contended that there had been severe non-compliance with the PUCL guidelines, particularly in terms of independent investigations and magisterial inquiries. Citing the judgment, he underscored key directives, including:

Independent investigation of encounter incidents by the CID or a police team from another station, under the supervision of a senior officer.



Mandatory magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the CrPC in all cases of police firing resulting in death, with a report submitted to the Judicial Magistrate under Section 190.



Bhushan further described the encounters in Assam as a "menace," alleging that FIRs were often registered against victims rather than investigating the police personnel involved. Referring to the court’s previous oral observations, he proposed the formation of an independent investigative committee, led by a retired judge, to provide a preliminary report. He also submitted affidavits detailing specific encounter cases.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliberate further on whether Assam authorities have complied with its guidelines before deciding on any further action in the case.