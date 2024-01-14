The Supreme Court has issued crucial directions concerning compensation in hit-and-run motor accident cases, revealing a concerning gap between reported accidents and claims for compensation.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal noted a minimal number of victims utilizing the Compensation of Victims of Hit-and-Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022.

In the last five years, there were 660 deaths and 113 injuries in hit-and-run cases. Surprisingly, only 205 claims were filed under the scheme during the financial year 2022-23. The court expressed concern over the underutilization of the scheme and urged the Standing Committee to investigate the reasons behind its non-implementation.

The Supreme Court emphasized that there have been inadequate efforts to encourage entitled individuals to file claims for compensation. It directed the Standing Committee to issue comprehensive directions to enhance public awareness about the scheme and sensitize the public.

Furthermore, the court instructed the Standing Committee to review the annual report submitted by the General Insurance Council and propose necessary amendments to the Union government for the effective implementation of the scheme.

The Compensation of Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022, replaced the Solatium Scheme, 1989, from April 1, 2022. It established the Standing Committee at the central level to conduct regular reviews and provide recommendations for scheme amendments. The Supreme Court granted a four-month period for the Standing Committee to report compliance with the issued directions.