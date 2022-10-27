After allegedly participating in a religious meeting held at Achabam Ghinai 1 No. playground in Nakarkatia, three foreign nationals, all hailing from Sweden were slapped with a fine of $1500 by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office on October 27

The three Swedish Christian preachers identified as Hannah Mikaela Bloom (41), Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom (43), and Susanna Elisabeth Hakanason (46) were detained under Namrup Police Station, as per the section 14 Foreigners Act, after they were found flouting visa norms and addressing lectures on religious interests.

A case which was registered against the foreigners was later dismissed after a discussion between the Embassies of India and Sweden.

According to police sources, the three foreign nationals were directed to be deported to their respective country from Delhi on October 27.

As per the Dibrugarh police, the nationals were detained on October 26 and later after questioning sent to the Indian embassy in New Delhi following which they were ordered to be deported back to Sweden.

The said nationals in the pretext of the "Peace and Healing Prayer Festival" scheduled between October 25 and October 27 lured people to the area to seek blessings and get healed which was organised by United Churches Fellowship and Bless Assam Mission Network.

According to police sources, these preachers intended to convert local people into Christianity.

Speaking to the media, DSP Namrup, Naba Kumar Borah said, "Three Swedish nationals came for a meeting in Naharkatia and as per their tourist visa they are not supposed to deliver any lectures."

It is to be mentioned here that, after the Swedish nationals' detention, locals from tea garden areas gathered outside the police station protesting the arrest of the preachers.

Reportedly, many began praying just outside the police station and raised slogans against the administration.