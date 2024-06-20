The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) has announced the launch of the “Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024,” a groundbreaking business idea contest designed to empower the enterprising women of Assam.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Women’s Cell of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department of the Government of Assam, aims to provide a transformative platform for aspiring female entrepreneurs in the state.

This first-of-its-kind contest invites women from diverse backgrounds to present their innovative ideas across six key sectors: Handicraft & Handloom, Health & Wellness, IT & ITES (including Media, Entertainment, Education, Logistics, etc.), Agri, Allied & Food Processing (including Floriculture & Horticulture), Leisure, Tourism & Hospitality, and Green & Sustainable Enterprises.

Registrations are open to all women between the ages of 18 and 50, including students, homemakers, working professionals, and entrepreneurs who have been in business for no more than three years.

Interested participants can submit their ideas through the official website at tejaswini.nehhdc.com. The deadline for submissions is July 5th, 2024, with the final event scheduled for the last week of August 2024 in Guwahati.

Participants in the “Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024” will compete for a total prize pool of Rs. 5 Lakhs. The prizes include Rs. 1,50,000/- for the first place, Rs. 1,00,000/- for the second place, and Rs. 75,000/- for the third place. In addition, there are special prizes for the Three Best Student Ideas (Rs. 25,000/- each), Women in Technology (Rs. 50,000/-), and the Most Innovative Idea from a Homemaker (Rs. 50,000/-). Furthermore, the top 50 ideas will receive expert mentorship and guidance following the event.

The ideathon is being implemented by NEHHDC in collaboration with ecosystem partner Assam Startup-The Nest. This initiative represents a significant opportunity for women in Assam to showcase their entrepreneurial skills and contribute to the state’s economic growth and innovation landscape.