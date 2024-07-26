In the wake of the recent Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, ten petitions have been lodged with the Gauhati High Court’s Permanent Bench in Itanagar, raising serious concerns over alleged electoral discrepancies and unfair practices.

The petitioners, representing different constituencies, include Kompu Dolo from Chayang Tajo (ST), Nyasam Jongsam from Changlang North (ST), Drishyamuni Chakma from Bordumsa-Diyun (ST), Gegong Apang from Nari-Koyu (ST), Doba Lamnio from Bameng (ST), Nyamar Karbak from Liromoba (ST), Tadar Mangku from Nyapin (ST), Karikho Kri from Tezu (ST), Tani Loffa from Seppa West (ST), and Taba Tedir from Yachuli (ST) Assembly constituency.

An official communication from the Office of the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) confirmed the filing of these petitions. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu emphasized the necessity for all concerned District Election Officers (DEOs) to be informed and to take appropriate action regarding these legal challenges.

One of the petitioners, Drishyamuni Chakma, who ran as an independent candidate from Bordumsa-Diyun (ST) constituency, contested the cancellation of his candidature by the Election Commission. Chakma asserted that his nomination was unjustly rejected by the returning officer under political pressure, despite being initially accepted.

"I have filed a petition against the returning officer of the ECI. They rejected my nomination under political pressure, claiming I had not submitted an affidavit, which was incorrect. Initially, the RO said everything was fine, but later rejected my nomination paper," Chakma stated.