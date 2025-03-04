Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded India's victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, stating that the "wounds of November 19 have been partially healed."

Taking to X, CM Sarma expressed his joy over India's triumph, marking the end of a 14-year wait to defeat Australia in an ICC ODI knockout match. "The wait of 14 years is over! After 14 years, India defeats Australia in an ICC ODI knockout match, securing a spot in the finals of the #ChampionsTrophy2025. The wounds of November 19 have been partially healed. Chak De India," he wrote.

Virat Kohli emerged as India's talisman once again, delivering a composed innings of 84 runs off 98 balls at the Dubai International Stadium. His knock, complemented by crucial contributions from Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (42*), propelled India to a four-wicket victory, sealing their place in the Champions Trophy final.

India successfully chased Australia's target of 265 runs with 11 balls to spare. While Kohli controlled the chase with his trademark composure, his dismissal to Adam Zampa momentarily raised concerns. However, a crucial late cameo from Hardik Pandya (28 off 24 balls), including back-to-back sixes off Zampa, ensured India crossed the finish line.

With this victory, India has now entered its third successive Champions Trophy final. The team will face either New Zealand or South Africa, depending on the outcome of the second semi-final.