Ripunjay Gogoi has become the first cyclist from Assam to complete the challenging Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) cycling event.

Gogoi and six other cyclists began their journey in Srinagar on February 23, 2025, reaching Kanyakumari on March 8 after covering 3,680 kilometres with 20,500 metres of elevation gain along National Highway 44.

The K2K event, known as "Ride from the Sky to the Ocean," tests cyclists across diverse terrains, climates, and elevations throughout India.

This achievement cements Gogoi’s place in endurance cycling, adding to his previous feats. In 2022, he became the first Assamese cyclist to complete the London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) event, covering 1,540 kilometres with 14,000 meters of elevation gain in 125 hours.

He has also completed the prestigious Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) cycling event, establishing himself as a pioneer in endurance cycling from the northeastern region.

Gogoi's accomplishments have put Assam on the global cycling map and serve as inspiration for emerging cyclists from the Northeast to pursue national and international cycling goals.