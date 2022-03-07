Three students from Assam reached Delhi and were received by Assam Bhawan Officials.

Ministry of Affairs is making efforts to bring the Indian Nationals back home, who are stranded in Ukraine.

These students are identified as Surangana Dutta, Praatyashi Deka, and Rajashree Boro.

Yesterday ten Indian Nationals reached Delhi from the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Till now 104 Indian Nationals from Assam have been evacuated from Ukraine.

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