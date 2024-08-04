In recognition of their outstanding contributions to public administration, three officials from Assam’s Directorate of Archaeology will be honoured with the prestigious Karmashree Award 2023-24. The award ceremony will take place at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on August 5.

The recipients of the award include Dr. Deepirekha Kouli, Director of the Directorate of Archaeology; Dr. Nabajit Deori, Deputy Director; and Dr. Chabina Hassan, Deputy Director. Their dedication and efforts in preserving Assam’s rich archaeological heritage have earned them this esteemed recognition.

Alongside these three officials, Narayan Konwar, Secretary of Assam’s Higher Education Department, will also be conferred with the Karmashree Award. This award, known as the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, acknowledges and rewards extraordinary achievements and contributions of state government officers.

The Karmashree Award is a testament to the commitment and excellence demonstrated by these officials in their respective fields, significantly contributing to the state's development and heritage preservation.