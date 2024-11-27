The Tibetan Youth Congress has issued a strong warning against trusting China, citing its history of expansionism and aggression. The group accused China of continuing to exert cultural, political, and social domination along the Tibet-India border after fully annexing Tibet, a once-independent nation, in 1969.

Highlighting China's ongoing ambitions, the Youth Congress claimed that efforts to gain control over the Himalayan valley persist. Despite Indian military withdrawal from some areas along the Arunachal Pradesh-China border, India continues to incur substantial costs to maintain security in the region.

The Congress also raised alarm over China's diversion of the Brahmaputra River through dam construction, a move that poses environmental and geopolitical risks to India and downstream nations.

On November 21, a delegation from the Tibetan Youth Congress arrived in Tezpur after a nationwide awareness journey covering 20 states and approximately 20,000 kilometers. Starting from Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh, the group called on the Indian government and international organizations to address these issues with urgency and ensure regional stability.

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