On the allegations of "cash-for-query" against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, the party's MP Derek O'Brien has urged that the matter be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate parliamentary forum. O'Brien's statement comes in the wake of mounting controversy surrounding the accusations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who claimed that Moitra accepted bribes in exchange for posing questions in Parliament.

O'Brien expressed the party's stance, saying, "We have observed reports in the media. The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that. However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament - after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision."

The political storm ignited on October 15 when Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of soliciting cash and gifts from a businessman in return for raising questions in Parliament. He called upon Speaker Om Birla to form an inquiry committee to probe the allegations, which was subsequently referred to Parliament's Ethics Committee by Birla.

Dubey, citing a letter received from lawyer Dehadrai, claimed to possess "irrefutable" evidence of bribes being offered to Moitra. The BJP MP further alleged that a significant majority of the questions posed by Moitra in the Lok Sabha had been centered on the Adani Group. Moitra had previously criticized the business conglomerate and its practices, particularly following a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The controversy escalated as Moitra responded by labeling her accusers - a "Fake Degree MP" and her "jilted ex" - as the sources of the allegations. On October 17, Moitra filed a plea in the Delhi High Court denying the accusations, asserting that they were aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

In the court hearing that took place on October 20, the Delhi High Court considered Moitra's petition, which sought to restrain Nishikant Dubey, Dehadrai, various social media platforms, and media outlets from disseminating fake and defamatory content about her. The case is set for its next hearing on October 31.