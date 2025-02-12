A case of suspected homicide has emerged from the Bamunimaidam area of Guwahati, where three members of a family were found dead inside their residence on February 12. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Julie Deka, her husband Lohit Thakuria (also known as Ratul), and her 14-year-old daughter Ritika Deka, a Class 9 student.

According to city police, preliminary investigations suggest that all three were murdered, with visible injuries on Julie and Ritika. Lohit Thakuria was also found with injury marks, indicating possible foul play. The gruesome discovery has sent shockwaves across the city.

Julie Deka, originally from Morigaon, was employed with the Indian Railways and resided in a railway quarter in Guwahati. She had been married twice, and her daughter Ritika was from her first marriage. Notably, Lohit Thakuria, who worked at a garage, had previously been accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, Ritika. This case had led to his imprisonment under the POCSO Act, raising questions about a possible connection between his past and the current tragedy.

With suspicions of external involvement, Assam CID officials have reached the scene to conduct a detailed probe. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including past conflicts, personal disputes, and potential threats to the family.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths have sparked widespread concern, with authorities treating the case as a potential triple homicide. Forensic experts and crime scene analysts are working closely with the police to unravel the truth behind this horrific crime.