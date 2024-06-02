Tripura BJP leaders on Sunday said that the party was already aware of their victory as they have the support of the people and the number of seats predicted in the exit poll will gradually surpass 400 by June 4.

On the issue, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma told India Today NE on Sunday that the BJP was already aware of their victory as they have the support of the people.

Reacting to the Exit Poll for Lok Sabha, Dev Varma, said that before the election, they had already predicted that they would cross 400 seats.

“Before the election, we had said that we would cross 400 seats. Our leader has repeatedly expressed optimism about the victory with over 400 seats. It is going to happen. This shows the support and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Responding to the opposition's claims that BJP’s victory is not possible, he said, “On what basis are they making these claims? They had no significant issues to contest the poll. They are citing the results of the 2004 general election, but they must remember that this is 2024.”

While, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya told this publication that the number of seats predicted in the exit poll will gradually surpass 400 by June 4.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that this time we will secure over 400 seats. The number predicted in the exit poll will exceed 400 by June 4. PM Modi always give guarantee of a Vikshit Bharat. He is not just thinking about today but about Bharat in 2047—a Bharat for youths, women, and farmers. PM Modi said that he has worked for 10 years, and this is just a trailer; the final picture is yet to come. People support PM Modi and his guarantee,” he said.

The BJP president further criticized the INDI Bloc, claiming they lack determination and a plan.

“Their leader Rahul Gandhi said they would remove poverty, but they had no solution and no further plan. Half of their leaders are in jail, and the rest are waiting to go to jail due to corruption. People do not support them. People have rejected them,” he added.