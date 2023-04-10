The CPIM in Tripura met the state Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and sought his intervention to stop the attacks and assaults on their workers.

In this regard, they also submitted a memorandum comprising a list of post-poll incidents of violence.

The CPIM leader led by the former chief minister and politburo member Manik Sarkar, CPIM state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Choudhury, state committee members Pabitra Kar, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar, and former minister Manik Dey visited the Chief Minister.

Later, speaking with reporters, former CM Manik Sarkar alleged that the workers of his party are constantly coming under unprecedented attacks by BJP-backed workers.

“They are not only launching an attack on our people but also on the livelihood. Thousands of families are on the verge of a financial disaster because of these relentless attacks. We have urged the Chief Minister to take prompt action both organizationally and administratively to put a stop to such attacks because ultimately such incidents are affecting the peace and tranquility of the state”, Sarkar added.

He also further informed that a team of MPs of CPIM and Congress who had visited the state has compiled as many as 1, 199 incidents and submitted the report before the Governor.

“Today in our memorandum we have mentioned around 2016 incidents which mean a total of 817 cases occurred. The Chief Minister during the meeting has however informed that he has directed his party workers to abstain themselves from any kind of violence”, he said.

The former Chief Minister also informed the media persons that these ghastly acts of violence had also killed five persons belonging to his party.



“We have been assured by the Chief Minister that he will look into all our concerns and hence we shall wait for his intervention”, said Sarkar.

According to Sarkar, his party delegation had also requested the Chief Minister to commission an inquiry and help the destitute families who had lost their everything in this violence.

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