As the election for the Tripura Legislative Assembly is approaching, Special Officers of the Election Commission of India who arrived in the state have advised the District Magistrates to identify the lower turnout areas and find out the reasons for low voting.

Special Officers of the Election Commission of India have arrived here in Tripura to launch Voter Awareness Program and improve facilities at Polling Stations.

In a press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Election Commission of India has deputed Dr Ranavir Singh, Special Officer and Santosh Ajmera, Director to Tripura to review the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) and improve the facilities for Disabled and Old age voters in for the ensuing General Elections to the Tripura Legislative Assembly 2023.

On arrival, they reviewed the SVEEP Plans and Accessibility measures with all the District Election Officers (DM & Collectors) through a video conference in presence of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, Kiran Gitte. District Nodal Officers, the Additional CEO and other officers of the Election Department were also present in the review meeting.

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“All the District Election Officers (DM & Collectors) have presented their preparedness to the delegation. After detailed review the Special Officers gave specific suggestions to improve the voter awareness program in the State”, the press release reads.

It further said that the voting percentage in the 2013 Assembly Elections was 91.82% whereas in the 2018 Assembly Elections it was lower at 89.38%.

“Therefore, the ECI team has advised the DMs to identify the lower turnout areas and find out the reasons for low voting. They shall design the voter awareness program to improve the polling percentage to the level of 2013 elections”, it reads.

It further reads that the ECI team have instructed the DEOs to provide facilities at polling stations like ramps, wheelchairs, sign language volunteers, ballot papers in braille etc. so that the persons with disability can exercise their votes conveniently.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura has informed the delegates that special initiatives like organizing online quiz contests, decorative polling stations, setting up youth-managed, women managed and PwD-managed polling stations in every Assembly Constituency, organizing Rangoli competition in every household on the occasion of Poush Sankranti, launching of ‘Mission 929’ , the launch of attractive audio-visual videos, jingles etc. shall be taken up in coming days from to create mass awareness among all sections of voters.

Today the delegates from ECI visited Belonia Sub-Division, South Tripura District where they attended one Electoral Literacy Club at Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College organized by ERO (SDM), Belonia.

They will also visit a few places in Gomati District and West Tripura District before leaving for Delhi on tomorrow.

