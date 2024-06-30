Tripura Police arrested two individuals late Sunday evening and seized heroin valued at Rs 4 crore from Bagbasa in the state's North District. This district borders both Assam and Mizoram.

North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty reported that acting on a tip-off, officers detained a vehicle without a number plate. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 36 soap boxes containing 408 grams of heroin.

“We detained the vehicle in Bagbasa and found 36 soap boxes with 408 grams of heroin during the search. We arrested Sohel Mia (23) and Dilwar Hossain (35), both residents of Sonamura Sub-division in Tripura’s Sepahijala District. The vehicle and drugs have been seized,” said SP Chakraborty.

Sepahijala District shares a significant portion of its international border with Bangladesh, adding to the complexity of drug trafficking issues in the region.

According to the SP, the seized heroin has a black market value of Rs 4 crore. He added, “The suspects claimed they procured the drugs from Silchar in Assam with the intention of smuggling them elsewhere. Our investigation is ongoing.”