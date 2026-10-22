A high-speed truck rammed into six luxury vehicles waiting at a traffic signal on National Highway 27 in Jagiroad, Assam, causing an accident that left two people injured.

According to preliminary information, the vehicles were stationary at the traffic signal when the speeding truck hit them.

Two injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Several other passengers narrowly escaped injury in the incident.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured were not immediately available.