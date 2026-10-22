Truck rams six luxury cars on NH-27 in Assam's Jagiroad, two injured
A speeding truck rammed six luxury vehicles waiting at a traffic signal on NH-27 in Jagiroad. Two people were injured, while several passengers narrowly escaped harm.
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Story highlights
- Vehicles were stationary at a traffic signal when the impact occurred
- Two injured people were shifted to hospital for medical treatment
- Several passengers narrowly escaped being hurt during the highway collision
A high-speed truck rammed into six luxury vehicles waiting at a traffic signal on National Highway 27 in Jagiroad, Assam, causing an accident that left two people injured.
According to preliminary information, the vehicles were stationary at the traffic signal when the speeding truck hit them.
Two injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Several other passengers narrowly escaped injury in the incident.
Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured were not immediately available.
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