In a bold address at the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally in Washington, DC, just hours before his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for sweeping policy changes and reaffirmed his commitment to reshaping America’s future.

Trump declared, “Very soon, we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history,” underscoring his focus on immigration reform. He criticized past policies, stating, “Before this, nobody could even think of open borders, prisons, mental institutions, men playing in women’s sports, transgenders for everyone.”

During his speech, Trump also addressed pressing global issues, promising to end the war in Ukraine, stabilize the Middle East, and prevent the outbreak of World War III. “I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War III from happening – and you have no idea how close we are,” he remarked, emphasizing the urgency of these initiatives.

In his call to action, Trump rallied supporters by pledging a new era of American strength and prosperity. “We are going to make our country greater than ever before... We are going to take back our country tomorrow at noon,” he said, referring to his inauguration day.

He concluded with a firm commitment to dismantling the current political establishment. “Once and for all, we are going to end the reign of a failed, corrupt political establishment. We are not going to take it anymore,” he stated, drawing cheers from the crowd.





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