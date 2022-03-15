CHARAIDEO: Two bike thieves were arrested by locals near The Jovaka Tea Garden in Sonari Nagar of Charaideo district. The Bajaj Pulsar bike number AS04 S 2304 was stolen from Raju Newar's house by a miscreant this morning.

According to the reports, Raju Newar is a resident of Namtola area bordering Assam-Nagaland in Sonari.

Raju Newar informed the Police on the Assam-Nagaland border and while conducting a close search operation with the local people in search of the bike, two youths were driving the stolen bike from Sonari Nagar towards Nagaland when the people chased the youths and arrested them and handed them over to the police station.

One of these thieves is said to be a student of the HSLC examination held from today. Two thieves admitted to police this morning that they broke the lock from Raju's house and stole the bike.

Police who have recently named them are continuing to interrogate the two thieves.

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