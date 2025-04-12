In a move to promote adventure sports in the region, the District Sports Office, Tura, in collaboration with the District Administration and the Meghalaya Sports Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MSMA), organized a two-day awareness program on rock climbing and mountaineering at P.A. Sangma Stadium, Dakopgre.

The first-of-its-kind initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 80 students across various schools in the Tura area. The event aimed to introduce students to the fundamentals of climbing, rappelling, and the equipment used in these sports.

A four-member expert team from Shillong, representing the MSMA, led the camp. The team conducted hands-on training sessions, interactive discussions, and practical demonstrations, much to the awe of the participating students and observers.

Remarkably, several students showcased natural talent in climbing activities on the very first day, impressing the trainers with their agility and determination, despite having no prior training. Teachers accompanying the students expressed immense pride and delight at witnessing their students excel in such a challenging sport.

Saljagring M. Marak, District Sports Officer (DSO), West Garo Hills, shared his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “This is the first time such a camp has been conducted in the Garo Hills. The enthusiasm and quick learning of the students are commendable. I truly believe we can groom international-level athletes from this region.”

In light of the camp’s success, plans are underway to establish a dedicated rock climbing and mountaineering club in the Garo Hills. The proposed club will be formed under the mentorship of Mr. Wallambok Lyngdoh, General Secretary of the MSMA and a seasoned mountaineering trainer. Mr. Lyngdoh, who is also leading the Tura camp, brings with him extensive experience, having trained Indian Army personnel in high-altitude regions such as the Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir.