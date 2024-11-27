In a significant development, two individuals were arrested in Assam's Sonari district for alleged involvement with the banned extremist group, United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) - Independent. This marks the latest in a series of arrests related to the group's activities, which had been dormant for a while.

On the night of the arrest, Sonari Police detained Jitumoni Gogoi, a teacher at Sapekhati Girls' High School, and Mitu Baruah, both residents of Howphow village in Sonari. They have been accused of maintaining indirect connections with ULFA (I).

The duo was arrested under Case No. 124/24, with charges that include Sections 113(2)(b), 113(3), 113(4), 147, 148, 149 BNS, and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), which deal with extremist activities and membership in unlawful organizations. Both individuals are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Also read: Joint security operation in upper Assam dismantles ULFA (I) network, recovers IEDs ahead of key events