Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the country soon and polygamy would come to an end.

He was speaking during the "Hindu Ekta Yatra" in Karimnagar, which was hosted by Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"Some individuals in India believed they could marry four women. That was their thought. But I believe you will be unable to handle four weddings. Those days are coming to an end. That day isn't far away. "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is coming to India, and the time has come to make India a truly secular nation," Sarma remarked.

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The Assam Chief Minister has stated that the state government has formed a four-member expert committee to investigate the state legislature's legislative competence to adopt a bill to outlaw polygamy.

Without naming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sharma, a prominent BJP leader, stated that "Ram Rajya" will replace "Raja's rule" in Telangana. "Raja only has five months left." Our objective is to establish 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana. "We must establish 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana based on Hindu civilisation," he remarked.

Telangana assembly elections are set to take place later this year. The Assam Chief Minister stated that he watched on television some individuals declaring that after the Karnataka Assembly election, nothing more would happen in the name of Hinduism in the nation, and that India will have Nationalism and Sanatan (Dharma) as long as the sun and moon exist.

