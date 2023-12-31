The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) anti talk faction led by Paresh Baruah which remained aloof from the historic peace accord signing ceremony on December 29, said that it is open to discussions with the government if restoration of state's sovereignty made agenda of discussion.

Paresh Baruah while speaking to several media outlets in Assam on December 30 said that he is neither upset nor upbeat with the tripartite agreement. "We are open to discussion keeping in mind the history and principles of the state. There is no problem discussing our core issue. Just discussing our core issue will not mean that it is against the Constitution of India. Discussion of the issue should not scare anyone".

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the peace accord will stimulate the anti-talk faction to come for talks.

On December 29, 2023, a significant step towards peace was taken in Assam, India, as the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) signed a historic peace accord with the Indian government. The ceremony, attended by India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, marked the culmination of 12 years of negotiations aimed at ending decades of insurgency in the northeastern state.

Despite the peace accord, lasting peace remains uncertain due to the stance of the ULFA (Independent) faction led by Paresh Baruah, also known as Paresh Asom. Born on February 15, 1957, in Chabua, Assam, Baruah is the chairperson and commander-in-chief of ULFA(I). He has expressed openness to discussions with the government, provided that the issue of Assam's sovereignty is on the table. Baruah believes that such discussions are within the constitutional framework and are essential in a democracy.

The peace pact includes a financial package, measures for scrutinizing the citizenship list to address illegal immigration, land reservation policies, and rights for indigenous communities. It also promises political, economic, and cultural safeguards for these communities. However, the opposition has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the agreement without the involvement of Baruah's faction, which continues to advocate for Assam's sovereignty.

As the government celebrates this milestone, attention now turns to the possibility of engaging with Paresh Baruah and his faction to achieve comprehensive peace in Assam.

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