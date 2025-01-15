Rescue efforts at the waterlogged rat-hole coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district remain obstructed by persistently high water levels, suspected to be linked to the nearby Kopili River.

As dewatering efforts entered its tenth day of operations, the Geological Survey of India recently begun a study to determine the cause. Nine workers were trapped inside the flooded mine on January 6 and the authorities have recovered four bodies from the mine so far. Five workers are still unlocated.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the water levels are only decreasing marginally - less than one foot after 36-48 hours of dewatering efforts.

The chief minister said that the water levels could be influenced by the nearby Kopili River, raising concerns that the coal mine may be connected to the river.

"We suspect that the coal mine (where the incident occurred) is somewhere connected to the Kopili River. Even conducting the dewatering process for 36-48 hours the water level of the coal mine has decreased only less than 1 foot. That reason has affected the search and rescue operations. From today the Geological Survey of India has started its study on it and they will give us a comment. But we will try to continue the dewatering process. After 3-4 days we will have to take a view on it," said CM Sarma.

Various agencies, including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, and Coal India Limited, are involved in the dewatering process as murky water continues to fill the coal mine.

Assam Minister Kaushik Rai told ANI that, various agencies are engaged in the dewatering process and conducting search and rescue operations to locate and rescue 5 trapped persons.

On January 8, the first body, identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth from Nepal, was recovered from the flooded rat-hole mine.

On January 11, three bodies were recovered, Lijen Magar, 27, from Kalamati village in Umrangso; Khusi Mohan Rai, 57, from Magergaon in Kokrajhar, Assam and Sarat Goyary, 37, from Thailapara in Sonitpur, Assam. The rescue operations are still underway, with five miners still missing.