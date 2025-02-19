Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that the dewatering process at the Umrangso mine has been completed, allowing retrieval operations to proceed.

As a result, the mortal remains of the remaining five trapped miners have been successfully recovered and brought up from the mine shaft.

The identification process for the recovered remains has now commenced, ensuring closure for the families affected by the tragic incident.

This marks a critical development in the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts at Umrangso, where authorities have been working relentlessly to retrieve the miners trapped underground.

The Assam government has assured all necessary support to the bereaved families.



Also Read: Fifth body recovered from flooded coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao

Earlier today, search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army recovered another body from the flooded coal mine in the 3 Kilo Umrangso area of Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Assam’s Minister of Mines & Minerals, Kaushik Rai, confirmed the development, stating, "One more body has been recovered by the rescue teams today. The identification process is currently underway."

With this, the total number of recovered bodies has risen to five, while four individuals remain trapped inside the mine. Earlier, rescue teams had successfully retrieved four bodies since the start of the operations.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the remaining trapped individuals as authorities continue to intensify search operations in the area.