Union Minister Raksha Khadse reviews sports facilities at Khelo India Centre in Assam

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Sunday, May 24 urged sportspersons to strive for excellence in their respective disciplines through commitment and perseverance.

Speaking during her visit to the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE), Assam, and the High Performance Centre in Guwahati, the minister reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure at all levels.

She said the government is focused on providing world-class training facilities to encourage young athletes to pursue their sporting ambitions and realise their full potential.

During the visit, Khadse interacted with athletes, coaches, sports science experts and officials associated with the sports centres. She reviewed the facilities and discussed various aspects related to athlete development, training support and sports performance.

The minister also acknowledged the role of coaches and support staff in nurturing talent and emphasised the importance of sustained efforts in building a strong sporting ecosystem in the country.