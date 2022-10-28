In the latest development to the Vineet Bagaria suicide case, the fifth absconding accused, Aziz Khan surrendered before Dibrugarh Police on October 28.

Notably, Aziz Khan has been arrested by police in connection with the offence of abatement of the suicide of Vineet Bagaria and will be produced before a court in Dibrugarh on October 28.

Meanwhile, Baidullah Khan, Nishant Sharma, Samsullah Khan and Sanjay Sharma are already in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Earlier, 33-year-old animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria’s death by suicide created shockwaves in Dibrugarh, where he was a beloved public figure.

Bagaria, who was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People's, recorded an emotional video message wherein he charged tenants of disturbing his family’s peace of mind. Bagaria died by suicide the same day.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Bagaria can be heard saying:

“I am fed up with my life and want to end it. A big reason is a shop on the ground floor and all the associated drama. Earlier, they were not paying rent and now they are threatening our lives and I am unable to handle the stress any longer.”

Bagaria was a popular public figure in Dibrugarh, where he was noticed for looking after stray dogs during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Soon after news of his death emerged, #JusticeforVineetBagaria started trending on social media, with scores of friends and well-wishers using the platforms to demand a thorough investigation.