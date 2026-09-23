Ward member detained in Assam's Moran over alleged cattle theft, case registered

A ward member of Ghoraghach village in Assam’s Moran has been detained by police in connection with an alleged cattle theft from Tilaijan Tea Estate, with a case registered at Moran Police Station.

The accused, identified as Arun Guriya, was detained after a complaint was lodged following the alleged theft of a cow belonging to Mukesh Goala, a resident of Line No. 6 of Tilaijan Tea Estate.

According to the complaint, the cow was allegedly stolen around noon on Saturday. Local residents reportedly noticed two persons taking the animal away and subsequently questioned Guriya over his alleged involvement. He reportedly denied any connection with the incident.

The family later approached Moran Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police subsequently summoned Guriya for questioning as part of the investigation.

The stolen cow was later recovered by police in the evening.

A case, numbered 67, has been registered at Moran Police Station under Sections 303(2) and 3(5). Police have detained Guriya and launched an investigation into the alleged theft and the role of those involved.

The alleged involvement of an elected local representative in the case has also led to resentment among some residents in the area.