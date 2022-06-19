Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past six days, starting from June 14. Today Pijush Hazarika inspected erosions caused by river in various areas of Bijni constituency in Gundamara, Baragaon on Vishnupur no. 1 and 2 and discussed the action taken to prevent this erosion.

MLA Ajay Kumar Roy Badia, Superintendent of Police Badia, Executive Engineer, Loknirman (Road) Department, Baria, District President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Pranav Kumar Burman Badia, GM, Kamtapur Autonomous Council, Arup Nath Baria and district administration and water resources officials were present during the visit.

The Water Resources Department is working round the clock to prevent erosion caused by the Beki River in Elengmari area of Baksa District by installing geo-bags as well as by adopting all other measures. He further visited this area and took stock of the situation and oversaw the preventive measures.

Executive member of B.T.C. Shri Gautam Das, G.M. of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council Shri Pranab Kumar Barman, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department and other senior officials of the district administration and Water Resources Department were present during the inspection.

Flooding has affected a total of 118 Revenue Circles and 4,291 villages. During this season, a total of 62 persons have died as a result of floods and landslides.

A total of 3,099,762 people were affected, with 1,56,365 of them taking shelter in 514 relief camps.

Rivers such as the Kopili, Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, and Beki are flowing above the danger level, according to the CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin. The rivers Barak and Kushiyara are overflowing too.