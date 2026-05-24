West Asia crisis behind fuel price rise, says Guwahati MLA Vijay Kumar Gupta; takes swipe at Opposition

Reacting to the issue of rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, Central Guwahati MLA Vijay Kumar Gupta on May 24 said the ongoing West Asia crisis is one of the major reasons behind the sharp increase in fuel prices and inflationary pressure being witnessed across the country.

Speaking to the media, Gupta stated that global instability and international conflicts have directly affected fuel prices, which in turn are impacting the prices of other goods and services.

“Since the West Asia crisis is ongoing, we are suffering from the price rise. Earlier fuel prices were around Rs 60, and now it has reached around Rs 120,” he said while responding to questions regarding inflation and increasing public concern over rising costs of daily essentials.

The BJP MLA also took a swipe at the Opposition, stating that opposition parties in Assam are gradually weakening and need to rethink their political strategy and leadership.

“The Opposition is getting weak. I think the Opposition party should now think about changing the leader. The Opposition party needs to play a good role,” Gupta remarked.

His comments come at a time when rising prices of fuel, medicines, and essential commodities have become a major political issue in Assam, with opposition parties and student organisations staging protests in different parts of the state demanding government intervention to control inflation.

The remarks also reflect the ongoing political exchanges between the ruling BJP and opposition parties during the current Assam Assembly session, where issues related to price rise, governance, and public welfare continue to dominate political discussions.