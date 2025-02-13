Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised serious concerns over Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s inquiry about India’s coastal radar systems in Parliament, questioning the intent behind the request given Gogoi hails from a landlocked state.

In a series of tweets, Sarma alleged that the Congress MP sought classified details regarding India’s coastal radar stations, including their specifications and costs, shortly after his meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner.

The Chief Minister suggested that the timing of the inquiry raised concerns about national security and could not be ignored as a mere coincidence.

“The 26/11 Mumbai attacks exposed critical vulnerabilities in India’s coastal security. In this context, Question No. 2, raised by the Hon’ble MP, specifically sought detailed information on coastal radar stations, including their specifications and costs,” Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Questions Raised by the MP:

(a) Whether the existing coastal surveillance system is adequate to guard the entire coastline of the country.

(b) If so, the details thereof along with the total number of coastal radar stations set up in the country.

(c) Whether the Government has recently decided to expand the coastal radar surveillance network to strengthen coastal security and if so, the details thereof and the surveillance equipment/radar/coast guard stations being set up or proposed to be set up under the network along with the cost involved therein.

(d) Whether there is any proposal to establish the National Maritime Authority to ensure proper coordination and synergy among various stakeholders involved in the coastal surveillance and if so, the details and the present status thereof.

(e) The other steps taken by the Government for increasing surveillance and upgrading and strengthening coastal security infrastructure of the country.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma questions Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan meet, demands MEA approval and debriefing

Key Concerns Raised by CM Sarma:

🔹 Why would an MP from Assam—a landlocked state—seek classified details on coastal radar systems?

🔹 What was the necessity of putting such sensitive information in the public domain?

🔹 Why was this inquiry made shortly after the MP’s meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner?

Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared a photo of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with the Pakistan High Commission, sparking controversy over the protocols followed in the meeting.

In his pointed social media post, Sarma shared an old photo dated back to 2015 and wrote, "Such a high-level interaction with the ambassador of an adversarial nation requires MEA approval and a post-meeting debriefing. Hope the Hon’ble MP complied with these requirements, as national security must always take precedence over politics."

The Assam CM’s comments have raised serious questions about whether MP Gogoi obtained the necessary approval from the Ministry of External Affairs before his interaction with the Pakistani official and subsequently underwent a debriefing.

While Gogoi has not yet responded to these allegations, the issue has sparked a political debate over the responsibilities of elected representatives in handling matters of national security.

Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi has come under fire after allegations surfaced against his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, linking her to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accusations, which were brought to light by BJP spokesperson Kishor Upadhyay, claim that she had worked in Islamabad under Tauqir Sheikh, a key advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission.

Given the gravity of the allegations, the BJP Assam Pradesh has called for a comprehensive legal investigation into the matter.