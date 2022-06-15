A herd of wild elephants at night in Mahendranagar, Dongar village, Tamulpur district, on the Indo-Bhutan border rushed into the villages in search of food, breaking the houses of ten families.

People are in shock as wild elephants demolish numerous homes as well as furniture in the neighborhood, forcing some to seek refuge in the homes of other families.

Mithun Das, secretary of the Naghijuli Regional Bengali Yuva Vidyarthi Federation, has been summoned by the forest department and the government for immediate information.