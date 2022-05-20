A large herd of elephants on Thursday night, entered the Angarkata Natunbasti on the Indo-Bhutan border in Tamulpur district.

The elephants entered the village at night and destroyed the houses of several families.

They also devoured the paddy fields.

Also the herd of elephants went inside the houses and destroyed the furniture and also the rice and this panics the village people.

The villagers then move towards in safe place.

Later, the elephants returned to the mountainous area in the morning.