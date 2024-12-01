Controversy engulfed Raijor Dal Chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi after the body of a woman was discovered late night on November 30 near his residence, in Guwahati’s Nizarapara area, Chandmari as per media reports.

The victim, identified as Pushpakshi Bora, reportedly lived alone on the property.

According to police reports, Bora’s body was found at around 1.30 am, following which Akhil Gogoi immediately alerted authorities.

The body was subsequently sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Following a preliminary investigation, it was reportedly determined that Bora's death was likely due to natural causes, possibly related to health complications. However, officials stated that a definitive conclusion will depend on the results of the post-mortem.

Sources revealed that the land where Bora lived was previously owned by her husband, who currently resides in Nagaon. Gogoi had reportedly purchased the property from him.

The MLA was reportedly present at his residence when the incident was discovered and has fully cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

Further inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. More details are awaited.