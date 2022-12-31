Known as Ganga Vilas Cruise, this cruise will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam, and travel through Kolkata and Dhaka. As per the latest development, the world's longest luxury river cruise is all set to start its journey on 13th January 2023, which will be a distance of around 3200 km.

Dibrugarh is set to be a part of the world's longest river voyage with the launch of 'Ganga Vilas', a luxury cruise vessel, on January 13, 2023. To be flagged off from Varanasi, the ship will cover a distance of 3,200 km to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

Having 18 suites and associated facilities, it will reach Dibrugarh on 1st March, 2023 covering the distance in 48 days, traversing through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh on the way.

Offering more than a mere journey, the cruise offers an experiential voyage into luxury, art, culture, history, spirituality and much more.