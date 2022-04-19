Using modern sensors and smart technologies, an Assamese teen has created a theft-proof electronic bicycle. Samrat Nath, a student at Assam Rifles ITI Technology in Silchar, invented an electronic bicycle in the Karimganj area of Assam.

Samrat attended Ramkrishna Nagar Vidyapith for his education. Samrat has installed location monitoring technology that can reveal every detail about live whereabouts, in addition to deploying advanced sensors in his bicycle to identify criminals.

According to the Assam Rifles ITI student, his smart e-bike has a variety of security measures and is fueled by Lithium-ion batteries recovered from obsolete laptops.

He went on to say that if someone tries to steal the bicycle, he will immediately receive a message on his phone, and the theft alarm on the bike will begin to sound.

The child went on to say that he can control the bicycle from anywhere in the globe by using a software on his smartphone that he created just for the purpose.