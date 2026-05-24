Youth stabbed under Six Mile flyover in Guwahati, accused arrested

Sensation prevailed in Guwahati after a youth was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon under the Six Mile flyover on May 24.

The injured youth has been identified as Binit Kumar Ray, a resident of Panjabari.

According to sources, the attack took place under the busy Six Mile flyover area, triggering panic among locals and commuters in the vicinity. Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched an immediate operation.

The accused, identified as Abdul Motaleb from Bilasipara, was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident. Police also recovered a blood-stained knife believed to have been used in the attack from the spot.

The injured youth was rushed for medical treatment, while police initiated an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the attack and the circumstances leading to the incident.

Incidents of violent attacks and crimes involving sharp weapons have raised concerns in Guwahati in recent times, prompting police to intensify surveillance and security measures across sensitive areas of the city.

Further investigation into the case is underway.