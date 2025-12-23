"He may be gone, but his music lives on”: Co-Artistes unite as ‘JONTRO’ to honour Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring music of Assam’s iconic musician Zubeen Garg, his long-time co-artistes have announced the formation of a new musical band titled JONTRO, pledging to preserve and present the timeless songs and spirit of the late maestro.



Announcing the initiative, the musicians, Partha, Raja, Diganta, Dipkesh, Priyanku, Rishav and Anjan, who worked closely with Zubeen Garg for decades, said the decision was born out of love, loss and a deep sense of responsibility towards his musical heritage.



“For a long time, we were an integral part of Zubeen Garg’s musical life. It is still difficult to accept that he is no longer with us. However, life must go on, and the least we can do in his memory is to preserve and present his songs and music. This band is our tribute to Zubeen Garg,” the co-artistes said.



United by shared memories and years of creative collaboration, the group has chosen to continue their musical journey together after the tragic demise of the legendary artist. Through JONTRO, they aim to keep alive the soul, sound and philosophy that defined Zubeen Garg’s music.



The band will perform exclusively songs sung, composed or written by Zubeen Garg. Renowned Assamese singer Rupam Bhuyan will be a key part of the ensemble.



Beyond celebrating legacy, JONTRO also hopes to look ahead. The band plans to introduce two new singers, one male and one female, who will be mentored and groomed before being formally presented to audiences, continuing Zubeen Garg’s spirit of nurturing talent.



Appealing for public support, the band members sought the blessings and encouragement of the people of Assam and the North East. “Their support will help preserve and celebrate the immortal music of Zubeen Garg,” they said.

Adding to the announcement, Musician Partha Goswami said JONTRO is not just a band, but an emotion, an effort to ensure that the voice, words and melodies of Zubeen Garg continue to resonate across generations.