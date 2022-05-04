A police station house officer (SHO) in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur (UP) has been suspended for reportedly rapping a 13-year-old girl who had been allegedly gang-raped by four persons and had gone to the police station to file a complaint.

Three of the accused have been apprehended by the police after an FIR was filed against five people, including the SHO, who has been suspended and is currently on the run.

The case was filed at Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four men and taken to Bhopal on April 22, where she was allegedly raped. She did escape and returned to her home, where she went to the police station to file a complaint. According to report, the station in-charge allegedly raped the minor before handing her over to the Childline Welfare Committee.

The NGO approached the police superintendent, who intervened and an FIR was filed on Tuesday.

Officials told PTI that all of the Pali police station’s officers had been dispatched to the police lines.

Bhanu Bhaskar, additional director general of police for Kanpur zone, said DIG Jogendra Kumar of Jhansi has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.

According to senior police officers, the FIR was filed in response to the victim’s allegation.

“While the SHO has been suspended, all policemen of Pali police station in Lalitpur have been sent to police lines,” Bhaskar said, adding that strict action will be taken against the guilty policemen.

The police also issued a statement, saying, “The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.”

In Lucknow, ADG (law and order), Prasant Kumar said the DIG has been told to stay in Lalitpur till the case is resolved.

The police have arrested three accused, while attempts are on to nab others, including the SHO,” superintendent of police Nikhil Pathak said.