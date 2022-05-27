A group of 26 soldiers was moving from Partapur's Transit Camp to a forward area in Sub Sector Hanif. The truck skidded off the road at 0900h, around 25km from Thoise, and fell into the Shyok river (to a depth of about 50-60ft), injuring all occupants.

Seven soldiers have been killed. All 26 individuals have been evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and Surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur.

There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command.