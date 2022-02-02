SHILLONG: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for laying the blueprint for India's Amrit Kaal, which is said to be the period when Indian economy focuses on a 25-year growth.

Sangma said that the vision for Amrit Kaal is aligned with our vision for ‘The Meghalayan Decade’.

He said, “I am glad that the Government of India’s vision for Amrit Kaal is aligned with our vision for ‘The Meghalayan Decade’. The special impetus for holistic development of youth, women, and farmers is in line with our focus and approach towards our vision of being among the top 10 states in 10 years. In the union budget for 2022-23, the estimated expenditure is Rs. 39.45 Lakh Cr, and estimated receipt is Rs. 24.84 Lakh Cr, which will enable our GDP to grow at 9.2%.”

He further said, “I am happy that our suggestions during the budget discussion meeting in last December to increase outlay under the Scheme for Financial Assistance to the States has been well accepted, now Meghalaya would benefit by Rs. 100 Cr more in this year itself. Additionally, Rs. 1 lakh crore has been allocated to assist the states through fifty-year interest free loans over and above the normal borrowings. This will drive the economy of Meghalaya along with the national economy at an accelerated pace in these tough pandemic times.”

Sangma also welcomed Governments’ commitment to infrastructure development through initiatives such as unified logistics interface platform - ULIP, National Ropeways Development program, and most importantly the expansion of National Highways network.