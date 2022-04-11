The Union minister for women and child development, Smriti Irani attended the zonal conference of the eight Northeastern states in Guwahati on Sunday and stated that Anganwadis and one-stop centres across the Northeast region will receive active support from the Centre to ensure that geographical and logistical challenges are met expeditiously.

Speaking at the conference Smriti Irani stated that one-stop centres are places where various branches of government work together to ensure that police, psychosocial, and legal counsellors all work together under one roof to provide integrated support and assistance to women who have been victims of violence, both in private and public spaces, in a phased manner.

According to the minister, 300 additional such centres will be created across the country.Over the last three years, the government has assisted 70 lakh women in partnership with women helplines around the country.

She discussed various developmental programmes implemented by her ministry while chairing a zonal conference of all Northeastern states.

The event drew participants from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Nagaland.

Irani also addressed the details of the 'Poshan Abhiyan' and other Ministry initiatives in her speech. The National Nutrition Mission, or 'Poshan Abhiyan,' is a Central government initiative aimed at eliminating stunting, undernutrition, anaemia, and low birth weight in children.

According to the minister, boosting nutrition among women and children has evolved into a "Jan Andolan" (people's movement) in recent times.She praised the efforts of numerous stakeholders for their contributions, saying that it was only through their cooperation and support that she was able to address the concerns of women's health and nutrition.

Regarding the other projects, Irani stated that the Jan-Dhan Yojana benefits around 25 crore women, while the Mudra Yojana benefits 68 percent of women and Stand-Up India benefits 80 percent of women. Meanwhile, MM Kalubhai, the Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, highlighted the Ministry's three key umbrella schemes: Mission Poshan, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya.

One-stop centre, mahila police volunteer, women's helpline, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana are among the policies and programmes under Mission Shakti that aim to protect and empower women. The mission of Mission Vatsalya is to ensure that every child in India has a healthy and happy childhood, to promote a sensitive, supportive, and synchronised ecosystem for children's development, and to assist States/UTs in carrying out the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

In response to zonal conferences held in different states, MM Kalubhai stated that the central government is emphasising on women's empowerment through various programmes, and that the goal of these zonal conferences is to educate local governments on the three flagship schemes.